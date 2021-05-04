CPChain (CPC) Market Cap Tops $5.82 Million

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 4th. Over the last seven days, CPChain has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. CPChain has a market capitalization of $5.82 million and $929,560.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CPChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.59 or 0.00701329 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006654 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00020738 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,287.57 or 0.02385204 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000715 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000775 BTC.

CPChain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

