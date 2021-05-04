Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 5,401 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 62.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

NASDAQ BND opened at $85.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

