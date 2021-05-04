Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 9,475 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 165.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,963,000 after acquiring an additional 227,693 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 282,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,020,000 after purchasing an additional 142,126 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,069,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,011,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,159,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $82.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.39. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $28.43 and a twelve month high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

