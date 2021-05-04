Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $350.62 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $197.13 and a twelve month high of $369.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.78.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

