Csenge Advisory Group Buys Shares of 10,693 iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,201,000 after buying an additional 204,436 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 267,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,210,000 after acquiring an additional 133,265 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 235,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,215,000 after purchasing an additional 121,029 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 194,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,321,000 after purchasing an additional 92,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after buying an additional 48,736 shares during the period.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of IYY stock opened at $105.35 on Tuesday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $67.89 and a 12 month high of $106.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.36.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.