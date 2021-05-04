Csenge Advisory Group Grows Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group owned about 0.15% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 30,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $100.04 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $100.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.07 and its 200 day moving average is $90.98.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

