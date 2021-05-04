Csenge Advisory Group Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 498.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,280 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 264,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,464,000 after purchasing an additional 19,407 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 25,282 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 43,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 25,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 30,469 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB opened at $54.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.39 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.82 and its 200-day moving average is $54.85.

