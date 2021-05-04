Csenge Advisory Group Increases Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,615 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.7% during the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 64,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 12,827 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 254,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 43,812 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 119,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,998 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.63.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

