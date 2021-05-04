Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 1,730 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,547 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 42,209 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in BHP Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,313 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period.

BHP stock opened at $74.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.25. The company has a market cap of $119.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $2.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Liberum Capital lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

