Csenge Advisory Group Purchases Shares of 10,430 iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $105.64 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.72.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

