Cubiex Power (CBIX-P) Hits Market Cap of $568,426.62

Cubiex Power (CURRENCY:CBIX-P) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One Cubiex Power coin can now be bought for $3.37 or 0.00006245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cubiex Power has a market capitalization of $568,426.62 and $143,705.00 worth of Cubiex Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cubiex Power has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00066451 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded up 2,786.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,829.95 or 0.03389957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.18 or 0.00265235 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $627.69 or 0.01162780 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00032049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.12 or 0.00744912 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,853.71 or 0.99763140 BTC.

About Cubiex Power

Cubiex Power’s total supply is 55,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,605 coins. Cubiex Power’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports

Cubiex Power Coin Trading

