CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.560-7.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CVS Health also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.56-7.68 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.31.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS traded up $3.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.12. 19,425,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,891,094. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $81.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In related news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $20,225,674.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,386,137.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.