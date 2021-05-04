Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,993 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $8,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

UL opened at $59.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.98. The stock has a market cap of $155.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $63.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 71.33%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.