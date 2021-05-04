Cwm LLC Has $6.15 Million Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 79.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,753 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $116.91 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $159.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.91.

