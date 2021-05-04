Cwm LLC Has $6.48 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $588,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 71.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 68.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 27,514 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $232.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.79. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $141.01 and a 1 year high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

