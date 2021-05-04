Cwm LLC Sells 6,088 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cwm LLC cut its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,088 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $518,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $82.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $154.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.29. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $86.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

