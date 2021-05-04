Cwm LLC Sells 7,594 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,594 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $7,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 264,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 917.9% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 99,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 89,662 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OMC stock opened at $83.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $84.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.12 and its 200 day moving average is $66.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.20%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

