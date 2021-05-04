DAO Maker Tops One Day Volume of $9.96 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 4th. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $137.97 million and $9.96 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.89 or 0.00012260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00065638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.21 or 0.00274254 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $656.92 or 0.01168263 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00032537 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $428.46 or 0.00761976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,121.23 or 0.99806235 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 307,228,508 coins and its circulating supply is 20,014,125 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker's total supply is 307,228,508 coins and its circulating supply is 20,014,125 coins. DAO Maker's official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

