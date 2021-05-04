DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,716 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 22.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 369,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 68,495 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 8.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 40,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Shares of CARR opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.90.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

