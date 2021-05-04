DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,944 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,670,000 after purchasing an additional 39,377 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 365,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,031,000 after purchasing an additional 35,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 59,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP opened at $149.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $87.00 and a 52-week high of $149.81.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

