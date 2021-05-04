DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,833 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 36,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,508,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 124,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VOE stock opened at $141.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.92 and a 1-year high of $142.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.46 and its 200 day moving average is $123.81.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.