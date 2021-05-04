Decentral Games Price Reaches $301.23 on Major Exchanges (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for about $301.23 or 0.00551164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $62.63 million and $1.62 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00066146 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded 3,013.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,953.35 or 0.03574102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.34 or 0.00269595 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $632.82 or 0.01157887 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00032311 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.65 or 0.00738576 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,720.55 or 1.00123929 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 207,907 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

