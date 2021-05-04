Deeper Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.79 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges. Deeper Network has a market cap of $36.65 million and $2.79 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Deeper Network has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,331,081 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

