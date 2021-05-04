Defis Network (DFS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.91 Million

Defis Network (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One Defis Network coin can now be purchased for $7.84 or 0.00014530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Defis Network has a total market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $359,518.00 worth of Defis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Defis Network has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Defis Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00089969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00019343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00069080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.99 or 0.00857675 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,256.77 or 0.09738085 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.56 or 0.00101080 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00044645 BTC.

Defis Network Coin Profile

Defis Network (DFS) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Defis Network’s total supply is 1,415,428 coins and its circulating supply is 370,848 coins. Defis Network’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Defis Network’s official website is www.defis.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Users can play DFS games, invest their winnings, and withdraw them quickly to exchanges without facing bots, insider gaming, unfair play or other issues that the current DFS markets face today. DFS feature its own network of unique games exclusively found on Digital Fantasy Sports that no other site has. Instead of complicated verification processes, DFS users can sign up for an online wallet just by using their email. We don’t have any limitations on countries, territories, or nationalities. Everyone can play. With the development and attractions of the cryptocurrency technology, a lot can be done to benefit the players and fans- bringing them more earnings, better cashing out systems as well as more fantasy games. Digital Fantasy Sports has created an ER20 token called DFS that provides a simple secure interface between the players and the league action that they love. DFS is used as an in-game currency on our Digital Fantasy Sports Network creating a transparent network based on Blockchain and Smart Contract technology. “

Defis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Defis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Defis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Defis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Defis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.