DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,417,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,344 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.1% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.17% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $340,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,158 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,367 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.22.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $75.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.38. The company has a market cap of $192.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

