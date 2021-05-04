DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 389.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,617 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 210,599 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.10% of FedEx worth $75,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,606 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $5,153,918.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,251 shares of company stock worth $38,573,231. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $304.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $281.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $80.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $103.40 and a 52-week high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FDX. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.56.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

