DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 95.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 119,294 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.19% of Parker-Hannifin worth $77,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 334,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,700,000 after acquiring an additional 112,470 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,565 shares of company stock worth $3,912,596 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PH. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.50.

PH opened at $311.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.67. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $140.01 and a 52-week high of $323.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

