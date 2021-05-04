DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.10% of MercadoLibre worth $74,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,038 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,196,000 after purchasing an additional 561,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $808,287,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,292,000 after purchasing an additional 383,509 shares during the period. Finally, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $318,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bradesco Corretora downgraded MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,720.56.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,571.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,532.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,591.86. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $592.72 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The company has a market cap of $78.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9,821.45 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

