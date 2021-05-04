DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $77.29 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,307 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.16% of Dollar General worth $77,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 149,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,431,000 after buying an additional 21,710 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,173,000 after purchasing an additional 113,932 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $2,897,000. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $4,025,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG opened at $216.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $172.67 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target (down previously from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

