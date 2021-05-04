Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.23

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.23 and last traded at $46.16, with a volume of 271949 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. Deluxe had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 4th quarter worth $18,762,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 4th quarter worth $588,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,461,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,661,000 after purchasing an additional 390,408 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 831,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,266,000 after buying an additional 334,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 879,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,670,000 after buying an additional 204,416 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deluxe (NYSE:DLX)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

