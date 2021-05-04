Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.50

Shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 2301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.90.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WILYY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Demant A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.59.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

