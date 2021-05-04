DePay Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $560,809.00 (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Over the last seven days, DePay has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DePay coin can now be bought for about $3.89 or 0.00007121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DePay has a market cap of $13.25 million and approximately $560,809.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DePay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00066146 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded 3,013.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,953.35 or 0.03574102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.34 or 0.00269595 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $632.82 or 0.01157887 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00032311 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.65 or 0.00738576 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,720.55 or 1.00123929 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,404,420 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.