Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.50

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €19.50 ($22.94) and last traded at €18.93 ($22.27), with a volume of 193178 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €19.21 ($22.60).

Several brokerages have recently commented on DEQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche EuroShop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €18.65 ($21.94).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €17.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.74. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

