Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FANG opened at $83.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $88.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FANG shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.74.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

