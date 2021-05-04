Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $455 million-$465 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $497.72 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DMS. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Digital Media Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Digital Media Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Digital Media Solutions stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $12.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,177. Digital Media Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.62.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $102.63 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Lion Capital (Guernsey) Bridge sold 5,624,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $53,374,436.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

