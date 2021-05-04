Dimecoin Market Cap Reaches $7.21 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $7.21 million and $1,680.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00014532 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003189 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $182.89 or 0.00334636 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars.

