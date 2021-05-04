DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $40.00. The company traded as high as $46.15 and last traded at $45.97, with a volume of 4509341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.45.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.45.

Get DISH Network alerts:

In other DISH Network news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $589,044. Corporate insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991,543 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in DISH Network by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,708,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,270,000 after buying an additional 2,192,863 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 981.3% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 688,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after acquiring an additional 625,028 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the fourth quarter valued at $17,185,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the fourth quarter valued at $13,448,000. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average of $33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.