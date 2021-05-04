Domtar (TSE:UFS) Trading 19.5% Higher

Domtar Co. (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS)’s stock price traded up 19.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$59.75 and last traded at C$59.40. 161,952 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 332% from the average session volume of 37,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$49.70.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UFS. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Domtar to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Domtar to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Domtar to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64. The company has a market cap of C$2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$47.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.96.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domtar Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

About Domtar (TSE:UFS)

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

