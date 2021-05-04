Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.280-1.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.28-1.30 EPS.

NYSE DEA traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $21.39. 569,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,308. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on DEA. Citigroup started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.38.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,468.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $1,303,430. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

