Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 181,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $25,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.4% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in Eaton by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Eaton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 13,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Berenberg Bank raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.94.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ETN opened at $144.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.13. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $145.95. The stock has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

