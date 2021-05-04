eBoost (EBST) Price Down 9.9% This Week

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $6.52 million and approximately $645.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can now be bought for $0.0652 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, eBoost has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.97 or 0.00563706 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00007016 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000677 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002468 BTC.

eBoost Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

