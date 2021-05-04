Edgeless (EDG) Market Cap Achieves $1.03 Million

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One Edgeless coin can currently be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Edgeless has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $633.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeless alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00089472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00019253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00069388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.80 or 0.00855951 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,341.05 or 0.09772685 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00100944 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00044906 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.