Elk River Wealth Management LLC Has $6.86 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.0% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE JNJ opened at $165.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $434.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.67 and a 200-day moving average of $156.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.