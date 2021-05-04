Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.63

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.63 and last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 728688 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.55.
The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 65.35%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 111,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL)
Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.
Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.