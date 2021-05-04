Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.63

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.63 and last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 728688 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.55.

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 65.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 111,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL)

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.