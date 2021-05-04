Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $270.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Equifax traded as high as $237.08 and last traded at $237.01, with a volume of 696291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $233.89.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EFX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,050,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $973,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,582 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $197,991,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Equifax by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,054,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $589,086,000 after purchasing an additional 308,570 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Equifax by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 621,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,901,000 after purchasing an additional 238,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosse Capital Partmers LLP purchased a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $39,190,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.86. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

About Equifax (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

