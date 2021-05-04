Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May, 4th (ACGL, ADM, AES, AGNC, AIMC, AIR, ALE, AMD, AMG, AMGN)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, May 4th:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $43.00 to $45.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $54.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The AES (NYSE:AES) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $31.50 to $30.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $18.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $53.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €115.00 ($135.29) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $74.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $100.00 to $110.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $105.00 to $107.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $152.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $265.00 to $259.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $267.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $217.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $270.00 to $295.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $244.00 to $261.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $16.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $77.00 to $102.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $74.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $65.00 to $75.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $19.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $43.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $74.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $34.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $53.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $55.00 to $60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $45.00 to $52.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $69.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $48.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $175.00 to $190.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $96.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $44.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $120.00 to $100.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $124.00 to $115.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $58.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $90.00 to $93.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $110.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $25.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $205.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $47.00 to $70.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $65.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $150.00 to $160.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $143.00 to $155.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $162.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $429.00 to $444.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) was given a C$44.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.50. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$4.80 to C$7.00.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $21.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $76.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $9.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $148.00 to $151.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €32.00 ($37.65) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $210.00 to $250.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $230.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $210.00 to $270.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $40.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $72.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $348.00 to $367.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price cut by Roth Capital from $260.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $240.00 to $195.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $467.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $936.00 to $932.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $10.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $55.00 to $70.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $58.00 to $50.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $82.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $105.00 to $120.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $22.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $245.00 to $255.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $207.00 to $203.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $565.00 to $570.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $139.00 to $141.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $140.00 to $150.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $140.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €52.40 ($61.65) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $53.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €50.00 ($58.82) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $210.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $190.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from $55.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $71.00 to $72.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $13.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $48.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $8.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $5.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $21.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $113.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $115.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €85.00 ($100.00) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $22.00 to $24.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $6.00 to $10.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $203.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €39.00 ($45.88) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €38.00 ($44.71) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €42.50 ($50.00) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €42.30 ($49.76) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $41.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $460.00 to $470.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $330.00 to $340.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $140.00 to $126.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $30.00 to $37.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $165.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $22.00 to $23.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $28.00 to $29.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $45.00 to $55.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $95.00 to $90.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $19.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $21.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $23.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $132.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $198.00 to $190.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $217.00 to $207.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $228.00 to $216.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $232.00 to $227.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $26.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $250.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $67.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $69.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $65.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $38.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $235.00 to $265.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $275.00 to $380.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $145.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $213.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $198.00 to $200.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $53.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $448.00 to $473.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $493.00 to $533.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $265.00 to $300.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $269.00 to $288.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $275.00 to $290.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $270.00 to $285.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $300.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €220.00 ($258.82) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $111.00 to $114.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $53.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $45.00 to $50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $40.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $2.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price boosted by Argus from $275.00 to $310.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $225.00 to $235.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $220.00 to $230.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $192.00 to $225.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $208.00 to $235.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $54.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $120.00 to $105.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $69.00 to $72.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $45.00 to $46.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $32.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $94.00 to $98.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $68.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $151.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $162.00 to $169.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $138.00 to $155.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $165.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $83.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $92.00 to $89.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $90.00 to $70.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $40.00 to $49.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $15.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $32.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $104.00 to $97.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $132.00 to $150.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $486.00 to $499.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $97.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $28.00 to $31.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $120.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €141.00 ($165.88) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $53.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $309.00 to $346.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $118.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $120.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $124.00 to $132.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price raised by Stephens from $115.00 to $118.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $126.00 to $129.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $126.00 to $131.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $116.00 to $125.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target cut by Roth Capital from $380.00 to $310.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc from $347.00 to $333.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $82.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $74.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $77.00 to $79.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €46.00 ($54.12) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €51.00 ($60.00) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc from $40.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $292.00 to $300.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $268.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $157.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $100.00 to $110.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $73.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $162.00 to $171.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $55.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $280.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $275.00 to $285.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $300.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $255.00 to $290.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $57.00 to $58.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $206.00 to $220.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $175.00 to $185.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $225.00 to $235.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $200.00 to $220.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $215.00 to $261.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $200.00 to $223.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $186.00 to $210.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $195.00 to $225.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $120.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target raised by Argus from $280.00 to $360.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $16.50 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $233.00 to $268.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $270.00 to $280.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $265.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $250.00 to $275.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $260.00 to $275.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) was given a €56.00 ($65.88) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $225.00 to $75.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $60.00 to $70.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $221.00 to $265.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $133.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $137.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $144.00 to $147.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $146.00 to $148.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $100.00 to $115.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $59.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

