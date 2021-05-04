Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $27.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust traded as high as $26.75 and last traded at $25.92, with a volume of 814191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.41.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 14.29 and a quick ratio of 14.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.72.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 152.38%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

