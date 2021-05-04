Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.860-12.460 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 2.840-3.000 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $303.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $278.63.

Shares of ESS opened at $286.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $284.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.72. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $186.30 and a 1-year high of $300.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.48%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

