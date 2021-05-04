Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.840-3.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 11.860-12.460 EPS.

ESS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $303.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $278.63.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $286.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $284.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.72. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $300.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.48%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

