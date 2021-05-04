EvenCoin (EVN) Price Down 6.7% This Week

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 37.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $106,685.64 and $123,739.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00072225 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003245 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000048 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.